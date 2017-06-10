Brazil electoral dismisses case that could have ousted president Temer

Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.

Brazilian President Michel Temer attends the ceremony of 152th anniversary of the Riachuelo Naval Battle at the Marine Corps Headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The court voted 4-3 to acquit the Rousseff-Temer ticket, avoiding the removal from office of the centre-right Temer who has been besieged by economic recession and corruption scandals since replacing Rousseff last year.

