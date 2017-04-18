Brazil pension reform draft delayed until Wednesday - lawmaker

BRASILIA: The presentation of the Brazilian government's pension reform draft has been delayed until Wednesday due to disagreements over changes to the minimum retirement age for women, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Congressman Carlos Marun, who heads the lower house committee where the report will be initially voted, told reporters that the government and lawmakers continues to discuss whether to lower the retirement age for women to 62 or 63 years among changes aimed at securing passage of the unpopular fiscal savings bill.

(Reporting by Ueslei Marcelino; Writing by Alonso Soto)