Brazil police carries out arrest orders against 5 members of Rio court -source

SAO PAULO: Brazilian federal police carried out on Wednesday arrest warrants against five members of the Rio de Janeiro audit court and detained the speaker of the state legislative body, Jorge Picciani, for questioning, a source said.

The warrants are part of an investigation into an alleged bribery scheme, based on information obtained in a plea bargain agreement with a member of the so-called TCE court.

