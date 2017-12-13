Brazil police raid homes of two members of Congress in bribery probe

BRASÍLIA: Brazil's federal police have raided the offices and homes of two members of Congress, Dulce Miranda and Carlos Gaguim, in connection with a bribery investigation, according to a police statement on Wednesday.

Dubbed Operation Ápia, the criminal probe centres on an alleged scheme to bribe civil servants and politicians with the aim of defrauding public bidding processes and execution of road construction work in the state of Tocantins.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Ana Mano; editing by John Stonestreet)