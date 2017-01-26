Brazil police targets former billionaire Batista in 'Car Wash' probe

BRASILIA: Brazilian police and federal prosecutors on Thursday issued a detention order against former billionaire Eike Batista and eight others amid a series of raids related to the country's biggest corruption probe.

A police spokesperson told Reuters that Batista and other people allegedly took part in a US$100 million money laundering ring being investigated in a larger probe known as "Operation Car Wash." The searches took place in Rio de Janeiro, the police said in a statement.

According to news channel GloboNews, police raided Batista's home in an upscale neighbourhood of Rio but failed to find him there.

GloboNews cited unnamed lawyers representing Batista saying he was travelling and planned to turn himself in on his return.

Efforts to contact Batista's lawyers for comment were unsuccessful. According to the police statement, a "great deal" of the US$100 million laundered by the scheme has already been repatriated into Brazil.

Once Brazil's richest man, with a fortune calculated at about US$35 billion less than five years ago, Batista has been hard hit by the crash in Brazil's decade-long commodities boom, which led to the collapse of his Grupo EBX - a conglomerate of mining, energy, shipbuilding and logistics companies.

The "Car Wash" scandal has centred around the cozy relationship between members of the former Workers Party administration and some of Brazil's most prominent businessmen over contracts at Petróleo Brasileiro SA and other state firms.

The investigation has undermined investors' trust in Brazil's companies just as its longest and harshest recession bites deep.

The collapse of Batista's Grupo EBX has also been the target of fraud investigations. A ruling by securities industry watchdog CVM in November, 2015, barred him from taking on any management or auditing duties for at least five years.

More than 100 people, many from companies built up as national champions, and including Brazil's most powerful building tycoon, Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht, have been convicted of corruption linked to kickback schemes, racketeering and money-laundering.

Last year, Batista testified before Judge Sergio Moro, the lead judge in the Car Wash process. His testimony led to the temporary imprisonment of a former finance minister, Guido Mantega, who allegedly coerced the tycoon into making illegal contributions to Workers Party campaigns.

Mantega has repeatedly denied the accusations.

