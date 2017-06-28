Brazil's government leader in Senate says labour reform to be voted next week
The leader of Brazil's ruling coalition in the Senate, Romero Jucá, said on Tuesday that he expects labour reform to be voted next week, following review by a committee on Wednesday.
BRASILIA: The leader of Brazil's ruling coalition in the Senate, Romero Jucá, said on Tuesday that he expects labour reform to be voted next week, following review by a committee on Wednesday.
Asked about corruption charges brought against President Michel Temer by the prosecutor-general Rodrigo Janot on Monday, Jucá said he will only comment once the prosecutor sends all charges against the president to the Supreme Court.
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)