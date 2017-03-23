Brazil's Maggi says police exaggerated report on meat industry probe

BRASILIA: Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Thursday that 5,000 containers of Brazilian meat are currently being shipped to markets but most do not come from investigated meatpackers and are expected to reach their buyers.

Maggi told reporters in a conference call that the police investigation into inspection irregularities in the meat industry was exaggerated and had scared consumers. He said the quality of Brazilian meat was not in question and it was only individuals involved in the industry that were being investigated, not the system itself.

