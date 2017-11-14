Brazil's president to begin cabinet reshuffle - press office

Brazil's President Michel Temer will start a cabinet reshuffle that should be completed in mid-December, his press office said on Monday without providing a reason for the change.

The announcement came after the resignation on Monday of Bruno Araujo, head of the Ministry of the Cities, one of four ministries held by the centrist PSDB party in Temer's government. PSDB plans to stand its own candidate for the presidential election next October and many of its members want to distance themselves from the unpopular government.

