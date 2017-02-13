Brazil's Temer denies shielding minister from corruption case
Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday that he would not interfere in the country's biggest corruption investigation and denied that he had made a close aide a cabinet minister to shield him against prosecution.
- Posted 13 Feb 2017 22:45
Temer did not mention by name Wellington Moreira Franco, his point man for infrastructure investment who became a minister despite being named in plea bargain testimony by a defendant in the sweeping graft investigation, known as "Car Wash," which centres on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)
- Reuters