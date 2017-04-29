Brazil's Temer deplores violent protests, says to press ahead with reforms

World

Brazil's Temer deplores violent protests, says to press ahead with reforms

Brazil's President Michel Temer deplored violent clashes in Rio de Janeiro during a national strike on Friday but said his government would press ahead with its agenda of reforms aimed at balancing the budget.

A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposed reform of Brazil's social security system in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA: Brazil's President Michel Temer deplored violent clashes in Rio de Janeiro during a national strike on Friday but said his government would press ahead with its agenda of reforms aimed at balancing the budget.

Temer criticized demonstrators who blocked roads and prevented workers from reaching their jobs during the one-day strike against his proposals to reform labour laws and pensions. "The work to modernize the country's laws will continue," Temer said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Source: Reuters