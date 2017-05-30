Brazil's Temer urges electoral court to rule quickly on 2014 campaign

President Michel Temer said he hoped Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court would deliver a "quick solution" next month in a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign, to lift the uncertainty hanging over his government and the economy.

SAO PAULO: President Michel Temer said he hoped Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court would deliver a "quick solution" next month in a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign, to lift the uncertainty hanging over his government and the economy.

Temer said his government did not yet have the 308 votes in Congress that it needs to push through its flagship welfare reform. He voiced confidence that it would get there, but said even a failure to do so would not be disastrous.

"If the pension reform is not approved, the country will not stop. It would not be good though," Temer told a small group of foreign journalists.

(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Dan Grebler)