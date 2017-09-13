Brazil's top court approves new graft probe of President Temer

World

Brazil's top court approves new graft probe of President Temer

Supreme Court Justice Roberto Barroso authorized federal prosecutors to investigate Brazilian President Michel Temer in an alleged corruption case involving a decree regulating ports, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Brazil's President Michel Temer smiles during a meeting with trade unionists at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA: Supreme Court Justice Roberto Barroso authorized federal prosecutors to investigate Brazilian President Michel Temer in an alleged corruption case involving a decree regulating ports, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The investigation was based on a wiretapped conversation of a former Temer aide, Rodrigo Rocha Loures, who allegedly discussed using his influence to shape the decree in return for bribes from a company.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Brad Haynes and Daniel Flynn)

Source: Reuters