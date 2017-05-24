Brazil senator to call for investigation into BNDES loans

Brazilian Senator Roberto Rocha said on Tuesday he will request the opening of a congressional investigation into loans that state development bank BNDES has made to big corporations.

Rocha, of the Brazilian Socialist Party that recently broke away from the coalition of President Michel Temer amid a corruption scandal, said he has enough votes to start the probe.

