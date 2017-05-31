Brazil Supreme Court judge orders Temer to respond to police questions

Brazilian President Michel Temer must respond within 24 hours to federal police questions about his alleged involvement in a sprawling political graft probe, a Supreme Court judge ruled on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.

Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures as he speaks during the Brazil Investment Forum 2017, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 30, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Executives from the world's biggest meatpacker JBS SA said in plea-bargain testimony to police that Temer condoned bribing a potential witness in the "Car Wash" corruption case and they paid the president nearly US$5 million in bribes in recent years. Temer strongly denies the accusations. The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Source: Reuters