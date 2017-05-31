Brazil Supreme Court judge orders Temer to respond to police questions

Brazilian President Michel Temer must respond within 24 hours to federal police questions about his alleged involvement in a sprawling political graft probe, a Supreme Court judge ruled on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told Reuters.

Executives from the world's biggest meatpacker JBS SA said in plea-bargain testimony to police that Temer condoned bribing a potential witness in the "Car Wash" corruption case and they paid the president nearly US$5 million in bribes in recent years. Temer strongly denies the accusations. The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

