Brazil Supreme Court judge rejects bid to remove minister

  15 Feb 2017
File photo: Brazil's President Michel Temer (L) greets the Minister of the General Secretary of the Presidency of Brazil, Wellington Moreira Franco during the inauguration ceremony of the Ministers, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA: A judge on Brazil's Supreme Court rejected an injunction that sought to remove President Michel Temer's minister in charge of infrastructure investment, Wellington Moreira Franco, who has been named in a corruption investigation.

Justice Celso de Mello's ruling on Tuesday also allows Moreira Franco to keep his immunity from prosecution by lower courts. The injunction filed by a leftist opposition party sought to annul his appointment as cabinet minister arguing that Temer was trying to shield him from prosecution.

