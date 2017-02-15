Brazil Supreme Court judge rejects bid to remove minister

BRASILIA: A judge on Brazil's Supreme Court rejected an injunction that sought to remove President Michel Temer's minister in charge of infrastructure investment, Wellington Moreira Franco, who has been named in a corruption investigation.

Justice Celso de Mello's ruling on Tuesday also allows Moreira Franco to keep his immunity from prosecution by lower courts. The injunction filed by a leftist opposition party sought to annul his appointment as cabinet minister arguing that Temer was trying to shield him from prosecution.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)