Brazil Temer's popularity slides further - poll

BRASILIA: The approval rating of Brazilian President Michel Temer's scandal-plagued government has continued to fall in the midst of corruption allegations and a prolonged recession, a poll published on Friday showed.

The survey by pollster Ibope, conducted between March 16 and 19, said the number of people who consider Temer's government "bad" or "terrible" rose to 55 percent from 46 percent in the previous survey carried out in December.

The proportion of those who rate Temer's government as "great" or "good" slipped to 10 percent from 13 percent, according to the poll of 2,000 people, which has a margin of error of two percentage points.

