Brazilian state says reached deal to end police strike
- Posted 11 Feb 2017 08:10
SAO PAULO: Brazil's Espirito Santo state government on Friday said it has reached an agreement with associations representing police officers in the state to end a week-long police strike.
State government officials said that according to the deal police officers should return to work by 7 a.m. local time on Saturday.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)
- Reuters