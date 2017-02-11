Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Brazilian state says reached deal to end police strike

Brazil's Espirito Santo state government on Friday said it has reached an agreement with associations representing police officers in the state to end a week-long police strike.

  • Posted 11 Feb 2017 08:10
Police officers carry a body during a military police strike in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A policeman stands near a protest organised by family members of police officers in front of the entrance of a military police battalion in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Armoured vehicles of Brazilian Army arrive to Vitoria, Brazil February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
prev
next

SAO PAULO: Brazil's Espirito Santo state government on Friday said it has reached an agreement with associations representing police officers in the state to end a week-long police strike.

State government officials said that according to the deal police officers should return to work by 7 a.m. local time on Saturday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)

- Reuters