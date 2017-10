Britain, Germany committed to Iran nuclear deal - May's office

Britain and Germany agreed on Sunday they remained committed to the nuclear deal with Iran after a U.S. decision to decertify the agreement, a spokeswoman said after a call between Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

LONDON: Britain and Germany agreed on Sunday they remained committed to the nuclear deal with Iran after a U.S. decision to decertify the agreement, a spokeswoman said after a call between Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"They agreed the UK and Germany both remained firmly committed to the deal," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"They also agreed the international community needed to continue to come together to push back against Iran's destabilising regional activity, and to explore ways of addressing concerns about Iran's ballistic missile programme."

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Janet Lawrence)