Britain's Brexit approach not compatible with reaching deal, Ireland says

DUBLIN: Britain's current approach to Brexit talks is not compatible with finding solutions and its proposals on the Irish border to date are not comprehensive or credible, Ireland's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"The current approach the British government are taking is not compatible with the solutions that we need... Some of the ideas they published in their paper late in the summer hint towards finding solutions but I don't think they are comprehensive or credible," Simon Coveney told journalists.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin)