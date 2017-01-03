Britain's EU envoy Ivan Rogers resigns - FT

LONDON: Britain's ambassador to the European Union has abruptly resigned just a few months before Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to start formal Brexit negotiations, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Ivan Rogers told staff on Tuesday afternoon that he would be step down from his post early, the FT said. He did not explain the reasons for the move, according to people who have seen the his note to diplomatic staff, the FT said.

May has said she will trigger formal Brexit talks with the rest of the EU by the end of March.

Rogers, appointed by former Prime Minister David Cameron as Britain's envoy to Brussels in November 2013, is one of Britain's most experienced diplomats on EU affairs.

Downing Street and Britain's Foreign Office did not immediately comment on the FT report.

