Britain's Liberal Democrats leader announces resignation

LONDON: Britain's Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron announced his resignation on Wednesday (Jun 14), citing scrutiny of his religious views over gay rights during the recent general election campaign.

"To be a political leader... and to live as a committed Christian, to hold faithfully to the Bible's teaching, has felt impossible for me," he said.

Farron said he had felt "torn" between political and religious life after facing questioning over whether he agreed with his party's positive view of same-sex unions.