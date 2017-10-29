Britain's Prince Charles to arrive in Singapore on Monday

SINGAPORE: Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will meet President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on a four-day visit to Singapore that starts from Monday (Oct 30).

They will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Tuesday and President Halimah will host an official dinner in their honour, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on Sunday.



This will be Prince Charles' second official visit to Singapore, and the Duchess of Cornwall's first official visit. Prince Charles last visited Singapore in 1979.

The royal couple will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph. They will also be visiting the National Gallery Singapore, the National Orchid Garden, as well as attend an interfaith dialogue and a literacy event, among other activities during their stay here.