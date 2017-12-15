Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, will marry on May 19, Kensington Palace said.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, who stars in the US TV legal drama Suits, announced their engagement last month, with the marriage to take place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The couple have chosen to marry in Windsor, west of London, because it is "a special place for them".

The couple have chosen to marry in Windsor, west of London, because it is "a special place for them". Harry's 91-year-old grandmother, Elizabeth, will attend the ceremony.

Markle, 36, who attended a Catholic school as a child but identifies as a Protestant, will be baptised and confirmed into the Church of England before the wedding.

She intends to become a British citizen, though she will retain her US citizenship while she goes through the process.

The Gothic St George's Chapel is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years.

Within the chapel are the tombs of 10 sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife Jane Seymour, and Charles I.