Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle with the marriage due to take place in the spring of 2018, his father Prince Charles announced in a statement on Monday (Nov 27).

This was also announced through the official Kensington Palace Twitter page.

The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/rtlAnFCWTf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

According to updates on the Twitter page, the couple got engaged in London earlier this month.

The wedding is due to take place during spring next year. Further details will be announced in due course, said the official Twitter page.