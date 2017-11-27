Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle with the marriage due to take place in the spring of 2018, his father Prince Charles announced in a statement on Monday (Nov 27).

This was also announced through the official Kensington Palace Twitter page.

The Prince of Wales has announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/rtlAnFCWTf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

According to updates on the Twitter page, the couple got engaged in London earlier this month.

Ms Markle's parents in a statement wished the couple "a lifetime of happiness".

"We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person," said Mr Thomas Markle and Ms Doria Ragland.

"To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us parents."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were "very excited for Harry and Meghan".

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017





"It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."



Later, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also gave the couple their well-wishes, saying they were "delighted" for them.

The wedding is due to take place during spring next year. Further details will be announced in due course, said the official Twitter page.