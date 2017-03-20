Britain to launch Brexit process on Mar 29: Spokesperson

BRUSSELS: Britain will begin Brexit by triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty on March 29, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday (Mar 20).

Britain's envoy to Brussels Tim Barrow "has informed the EU this morning that Britain will trigger Article 50 on March 29," the spokesman said. PM May's spokesman also said that her government had no plans to hold an early general election.



Triggering Article 50 will start the clock ticking on a two-year countdown to Brexit and allow negotiations to start between London and Brussels in the coming weeks.



By the end of next week, after he has received PM May's letter, European Council President Donald Tusk should have distributed draft guidelines for the negotiations to the 27 other national governments. Tusk will also summon those 27 leaders for a summit to endorse the final guidelines, probably in early May.

Once those are in place, giving a negotiating mandate to the EU executive, the European Commission, chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier should be able to schedule talks with his British counterpart, Brexit Secretary David Davis.



