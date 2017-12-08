Britain to pay up to US$52b in Brexit divorce deal: Downing Street
LONDON: Britain will pay a financial settlement of between £35 billion to £39 billion (US$47billion to US$52 billion) for leaving the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Friday (Dec 8).
After striking a deal in Brussels, British officials said the figure would include regular payments into the EU budget until 2020, promised contributions still left to be paid out and payment for the pensions of EU officials.