Britain will not speculate on possible US withdrawal from Iran deal - May's spokesman

LONDON: Britain will not speculate on what will happen if the United States withdraws from an international deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.

He said Britain's government has been crystal clear about the importance of the deal and its ongoing commitment to it.

"As for speculating on what happens next, I'm not going to do that," the spokesman said when asked about a possible U.S. decision to decertify the deal.

