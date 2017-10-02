Britain worried by violence in Catalonia but says vote was not constitutional - Johnson

Britain is worried by violence during a banned referendum in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia but sees the vote as unconstitutional, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

MANCHESTER, England: Britain is worried by violence during a banned referendum in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia but sees the vote as unconstitutional, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"We are obviously worried by any violence but clearly the referendum, as I understand it, is not constitutional so a balance needs to be struck," Johnson told Reuters. "We hope very much that things will calm down."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)