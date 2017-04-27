British Airways offloads couple at military base over business class row

British Airways offloads couple at military base over business class row

A British Airways plane at Heathrow airport in London. (File photo: Reuters/Paul Hackett)
LISBON: British Airways offloaded a couple from a London to Jamaica flight at a Portuguese air force base Wednesday after a row broke out over their demands for an upgrade to business class, military officials said.

"The pilot decided to land in Lajes in the island of Terceira because of a dispute between cabin crew and a couple who wanted to be transferred from economy class to first class," an air force spokesman told AFP.

He said the couple, from Britain, had filmed the spat on a mobile phone.

"The British couple will remain in Terceira and will be questioned by police," he said.

The Boeing 777 had left London for the Jamaican capital Kingston late Wednesday.

Source: AFP/cy