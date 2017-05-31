British Airways passengers yet to receive luggage after major IT meltdown: Report

LONDON: British Airways (BA) passengers left stranded by a major computer system failure on Saturday (May 27) are yet to receive their luggage, according to reports, as the airline resumed normal operations.

BA flights were back in the skies on Tuesday but the airline said it still had "work to do" in returning the bags of passengers.



On its Facebook page, BA requested affected passengers to fill up their contact details on its website and urged those who have not reported their missing luggage to do so within the week.

The airline's reputation has taken a major blow, as it faces compensation costs that could reportedly be more than US$128 million.

Hundreds of flights were grounded on Saturday leaving 75,000 passengers stranded as BA flight operations, call centre and website all went down.

The British flag carrier has said the problem was caused by a power supply issue at one of its UK data centres.

BA described the problem as a "power supply issue at one of our UK data centres, which led to an exceptional power surge and caused physical damage to some of the infrastructure on one of our IT systems".

A spokeswoman said it was conducting an exhaustive investigation. "We're not going to engage in speculation at the moment," she added.

British Airways Chief Executive Alex Cruz said the power surge was so strong it rendered the back-up systems ineffective. BA have declined to give any further details about the cause of the surge or where the back-up systems are located.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SEN), which manage the electricity distribution network in the area north of Heathrow where British Airways' headquarters are located, said its services were running as normal on Saturday morning.

"The power surge that BA are referring to could have taken place at the customer side of the meter. SEN wouldn't have visibility of that," a spokesman said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May weighed in on the issue on the campaign trial ahead of the June 8 national election.



"It is up to them to sort their IT out and to ensure that they're able to provide the services that people expect them to provide as British Airways," May said.