British MPs approve bill to trigger Brexit
The bill now passes for final approval to the Lords, which had inserted the changes to protect the rights of EU citizens and give parliament a larger say on the final outcome of the Brexit negotiations.
- Posted 14 Mar 2017 03:27
- Updated 14 Mar 2017 03:30
LONDON: British MPs on Monday (Mar 13) approved a bill allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to begin Brexit, voting down two amendments put forward by the House of Lords.
The bill now passes for final approval to the Lords, which had inserted the changes to protect the rights of EU citizens and give parliament a larger say on the final outcome of the Brexit negotiations.
- AFP/de