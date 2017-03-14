Channel NewsAsia

British MPs approve bill to trigger Brexit

The bill now passes for final approval to the Lords, which had inserted the changes to protect the rights of EU citizens and give parliament a larger say on the final outcome of the Brexit negotiations.

A copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

LONDON: British MPs on Monday (Mar 13) approved a bill allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to begin Brexit, voting down two amendments put forward by the House of Lords.

