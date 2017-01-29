British PM does 'not agree' with Trump immigration policy: Downing Street

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May said on Saturday (Jan 28) Britain did not agree with "this kind of approach" on U.S. President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration into the United States.

May had been criticised by lawmakers in her ruling Conservative Party for not condemning Trump's decision to put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barring travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

Her spokesman said: "Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States, just the same as immigration policy for this country should be set by our government."

"But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking. We are studying this new executive order to see what it means and what the legal effects are, and in particular what the consequences are for UK nationals."