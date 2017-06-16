British PM May urges Qatar, Saudi and Bahrain to ease tensions

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May urged the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar on Thursday (Jun 15) to take steps to reduce tensions that have led the Arab world's biggest powers to cut ties with Qatar.

"The Prime Minister raised the ongoing isolation of Qatar in the Gulf region, calling on all sides to urgently de-escalate the situation, engage meaningfully in dialogue, and restore Gulf Cooperation Council unity at the earliest possible opportunity," a spokesperson for May said in a statement.

Qatar should "continue to build on the progress it has already made to address the scourge of radicalisation and terrorism in the region, in partnership with its Gulf allies," the spokesperson added.

May's office said she spoke with the kings of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and the emir of Qatar on Thursday evening.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson urged Gulf states including Saudi Arabia to ease their blockade of Qatar on Monday.

Advertisement