British police make two more arrests after Manchester bombing

REUTERS: British police have arrested two more men in connection with the Manchester attack, taking the number of people in custody to eight, Greater Manchester police said in a tweet on Thursday.

One man was arrested following raids in the Withington area while the other was arrested in the Manchester area, according to the police.

A woman arrested on Wednesday in Blackley has been released without any charge, the police said earlier.

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed at least 22 people at a packed concert hall in Manchester, in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called a sickening act targeting children and young people.

Islamic State, now being driven from territories in Syria and Iraq by Western-backed armed forces, claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)