British surgeons find 27 contact lenses lodged in woman's eye

British surgeons were preparing a 67-year-old woman for cataract surgery last November when they found something unexpected - 27 contact lenses, which had been stuck in the patient's eye.



The lenses, which were described as a "blueish mass", were causing her discomfort that she attributed to dry eye and old age, British media reported after the case was published in the British Medical Journal on Jul 5.



Eye specialists initially discovered 17 lenses "bound together by mucus", before a further examination revealed that another 10 lenses were stuck in the eye.

Eye specialists said 17 of the lenses were stuck together in this clump. (Photo: British Medical Journal)

Rupal Morjaria, a specialist trainee ophthalmologist who dealt with the case at Solihull Hospital near Birmingham, reportedly said: "None of us have ever seen this before."

"It was such a large mass. All the 17 contact lenses were stuck together. We were really surprised that the patient didn’t notice it because it would cause quite a lot of irritation while it was sitting there."

According to the British Medical Journal, the patient had worn monthly disposable lenses for 35 years.

"She had poorer vision in the right eye and deep set eyes, which might have contributed to the unusually large number of retained foreign bodies," the article said.

According to The Telegraph, the patient did not attend regular optometrist appointments.

As a result of discovery, the woman had her operation postponed as the risk of developing endophthalmitis, inflammation of the interior of the eye, was increased.