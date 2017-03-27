Bulgaria's centre-right GERB wins up to 32.8 percent in snap election -exit poll

SOFIA: Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party won most votes in Sunday's early parliamentary election with between 32.2 percent and 32.8 percent of the vote, exit polls showed.

The Socialist Party BSP was trailing with 28.0 percent to 28.4 percent, exit polls conducted by Alpha Research and Gallup International Balkan (GIB) showed.

Nationalist alliance United Patriots garnered about 8.8 percent, the polls showed.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by David Goodman)