Bulgaria's centre-right GERB wins up to 32.8 percent in snap election -exit poll

  • Posted 27 Mar 2017 01:35
A pre-election poster of the former Bulgarian prime minister and leader of centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov is seen before a news conference at the party's headquarters in Sofia, Bulgaria March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man votes in a polling station during parliamentary elections in Sofia, Bulgaria March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man votes in a polling station during parliamentary elections in Sofia, Bulgaria March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A combination picture shows Kornelia Ninova (L), leader of the Bulgarian Socialist party and Boiko Borisov, former Bulgarian prime minister and leader of centre-right GERB party voting in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Staff
Former Bulgarian prime minister and leader of centre-right GERB party Boiko Borisov leaves after voting at a polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
SOFIA: Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party won most votes in Sunday's early parliamentary election with between 32.2 percent and 32.8 percent of the vote, exit polls showed.

The Socialist Party BSP was trailing with 28.0 percent to 28.4 percent, exit polls conducted by Alpha Research and Gallup International Balkan (GIB) showed.

Nationalist alliance United Patriots garnered about 8.8 percent, the polls showed.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by David Goodman)

- Reuters