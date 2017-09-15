Bulgarian court sentences three Syrians on terrorism charges

SOFIA: A Bulgarian court on Thursday sentenced three Syrians to six years in jail on terrorism charges.

The Speciliased Criminal Court convicted the three men for entering the Balkan country aiming to carry out terrorist actions abroad, but acquitted them from charges of being members of Islamic State and Muslim Brotherhood.

The three men, aged 20, 22 and 25, were arrested last February while trying to enter Turkey from Bulgaria and accused of attempting to join Islamic State in Syria. They have been in custody since then.

The three men, who had obtained refugee status in Germany, denied any wrongdoing. Their lawyers said they will appeal the sentence.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Angus MacSwan)