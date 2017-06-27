Bungee instructor's 'poor English' led teenager to jump without rope: Reports

CANTABRIA, Spain: A Spanish bungee jumping instructor's "poor English" contributed to the death of a Dutch teenager who leaped from a bridge before her rope was attached, a court has ruled.



According to media reports on Monday (Jun 26), 17-year-old Vera Mol died in August 2015 when she jumped from the Cabezon de la Sal bridge in Cantabria, northern Spain while her rope was not yet secured.

According to British tabloid The Mirror, the 17-year-old had apparently misinterpreted the instructor's words "no jump" as "now jump", when he in fact intended to say "don't jump", the judge wrote in the ruling.



The director of the tour operator Aqua 21 Aventura will now face prosecution for homicide through negligence.



The appeal judge added that the instructor's level of English was not sufficient to be guiding foreigners in "something as delicate as jumping into the void from an elevated point", The Telegraph reported.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The use of the poor English 'no jump' could perfectly well be understood as an explicit order to jump by the victim," the judgement continued.

The Spanish court added that the instructor "did not bother himself" to check if Ms Sol had parental consent to participate, as she was below 18 years old.



The court also ruled that the bridge is also not supposed to be used for bungee jumping under Spanish regulations, The Mirror reported.