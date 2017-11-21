Bus photobombs perfect shot of Georgia Dome demolition

ATLANTA: An American TV producer thought he had secured the perfect vantage point to capture the moment the Georgia Dome in Atlanta is demolished - until a bus came along and blocked the money shot.

The iconic 80,000 stadium, which hosted the 1996 Summer Olympic Games and two Super Bowls, was demolished on Monday (Nov 20) in timed explosions.



Every media outlet there wanted a slice of the action, including the US Weather Channel which had set up a livestream to catch the moment on camera.

But seconds after the first explosion, a large bus slowly enters the frame.

"No bus! Get out of the way!" the producer was heard saying, cursing as the Georgia Dome continued to crumble.

The bus only moved away after the implosion was done and people started cheering.

I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wrong time ... this happened (via @ajc): pic.twitter.com/LA0cXpC7oX — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) November 20, 2017





It took just 15 seconds for more than 2,000kg of explosives to reduce the stadium to rubble. The space will be occupied by a hotel, some parking and green space.

The stadium's replacement, the new Mercedes-Benz stadium, opened in August just next door. It is home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.



