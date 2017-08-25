Bus plunges into Black Sea in Russia, killing 14 people

Russia's emergency ministry said on Friday that at least 14 people had been killed in the south of the country after a bus carrying a group of workers plunged into the sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

MOSCOW: At least 14 people were killed in southern Russia when a bus plunged into the Black Sea on Friday, Russian investigators said.

Eight more people were injured, five of whom were in a serious condition, Interfax news agency reported, citing the emergency ministry which carried out rescue works.

There were around 40 people on the bus, which fell from a several-metre-high pier, a part of oil shipment infrastructure on the Black Sea coast.

The crash on Friday morning was likely caused by a failure in the vehicle's braking system, said Oteko Portservice company, which runs the shipment facility.

A picture from the scene, published by the emergency ministry on its website, showed a group of divers on two boats searching waters underneath the pier.

Government investigators were looking into whether violation of security rules and traffic regulations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh/Jeremy Gaunt)