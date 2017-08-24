Bus with Spanish licence plates found outside cancelled concert - Rotterdam mayor

AMSTERDAM: A bus with Spanish licence plates and containing gas bottles was found near a concert hall where earlier on Wednesday a rock concert was cancelled due to a threat, Rotterdam's mayor said.

Ahmed Aboutaleb told a news conference it wasn't clear whether the threat and the bus were connected. The bus's driver was taken into police custody for questioning, he said.

Police told Dutch news agency ANP the concert, which was to feature Californian band called "the Allah-lahs", was cancelled after a tip from Spanish police.

