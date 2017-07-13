California Airbnb host who cancelled on Asian guest fined for racist remarks: Report

An Airbnb host in California who cancelled a reservation because the guest was Asian has been ordered to pay US$5,000 in damages, as well as take a course in Asian American studies, The Guardian reported on Thursday (Jul 13).

In February, Dyne Suh, a 26-year-old law clerk, had booked the mountain cabin in Big Bear, California for a skiing weekend with friends, only to have the reservation cancelled by host Tami Barker, minutes before they arrived.

“I wouldn’t rent it to u if u were the last person on earth (sic),” Barker said in a text message, adding: “One word says it all. Asian.”



Barker has since been banned from Airbnb. In addition to paying damages and taking a college-level course, she must agree to comply with anti-discrimination laws, apologise personally to Suh, take part in a community education panel and volunteer with a civil rights organisation.

This is the first time an Airbnb host has been penalised for racial discrimination under a new agreement between accommodation marketplace and the California department of fair employment and housing (DFEH), The Guardian noted in its report. The agreement allows the regulator to take action against Airbnb hosts for racial bias.

“We were thinking pretty creatively with this agreement,” said Kevin Kish, director of DFEH told The Guardian. “The law tends to be backwards-looking, focusing on compensating people for harm. We’re interested in remedies that repair harm and transform relationships.”

Suh in a statement on Thursday (Jul 13), said she was glad the outcome of the case included taking an Asian American studies course.

"I believe that the more people learn about and understand our history and our struggles, the more they can feel empathy towards us and treat us as equals," she wrote on her Facebook page.

She added that she hopes that more victims of discrimination would feel encouraged to come forward.



"Your pain is not insignificant and you are not alone," she wrote.

“IT’S WHY WE HAVE TRUMP”: HOST

Suh had booked Barker’s cabin for a weekend with her fiance a month before, for US$250 a night. When Suh later asked if it was okay to bring two other friends and two dogs, Barker said it was fine but the group would need to pay an additional US$50 a night.

On the day of the booking, the four drove for hours “in the rain and snow” to Big Bear. Minutes from the house, Suh texted Barker to let them know they were close and to confirm the cost of the stay.

According to Suh, Barker denied she had ever agreed to two extra guests and cancelled the reservation, despite Suh sending her screenshots of their earlier agreement.

When Suh said she would complain to Airbnb about the racist remark, Barker replied: “It’s why we have Trump … and I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners.”

In an emotional video posted by KTLA reporter Steve Kuzj, Suh said: “I just feel so hurt. People thought: ‘Oh, with the election of President Obama racism is over in this country.’ No, it’s very much alive, it exists and it could happen to anyone.”





“It stings that after living in the US for over 23 years this is what happens,” she said. “No matter if I follow the law ... no matter how well I treat others, it doesn’t matter. If you’re Asian, you’re less than human and people can treat you like trash.”

Airbnb carried out its own investigation and banned Barker from the platform.

Suh also complained to DFEH, leading to a separate investigation, mediation and an agreement between the two parties.

Barker’s lawyer Edward Lee said in a statement that his client was “regretful for her impetuous actions and comments” but pleased to have resolved the matter with Suh and the DFEH “in a manner that can hopefully bring a positive outcome out of an unfortunate incident”.