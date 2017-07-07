Canada apologises to ex-Guantanamo inmate, pays him compensation

Canada on Friday formally apologised to a Canadian citizen held at Guantanamo Bay for a decade and said it had reached a financial settlement with him, a decision that could prove unpopular for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ottawa announced the deal with Omar Khadr in the wake of three Supreme Court rulings which said the government had breached his rights. Khadr was captured in Afghanistan in 2002 at age 15 after a firefight with U.S. soldiers.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)