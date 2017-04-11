Canada to introduce legal marijuana legislation Thursday - source
The Canadian government will introduce on Thursday legislation to legalise marijuana for recreational purposes, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
- Posted 11 Apr 2017 02:20
The Liberal government made legalizing recreational marijuana part of its successful 2015 election campaign and had said it would introduce legislation this spring.
The source declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the situation.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang)
- Reuters