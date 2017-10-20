Canadian family bitten by bed bugs on British Airways flight

SINGAPORE: British Airways has apologised to a Canadian family who say they were bitten all over by bed bugs during an overnight flight from Vancouver to London earlier this month.

Ms Heather Szilagyi, who was on the flight with her seven-year-old daughter Molly and her fiancé Eric Neilson, said that she first noticed the bugs crawling out from behind the TV monitor on the seat in front of her, CTV Vancouver News reported.

She later saw another bug when they received their in-flight meals, and on several other occasions during the flight.

Ms Szilagyi said she told a flight attendant about the insects, but was told apologetically that the flight was full and they could not move to another seat.

"It was nine hours of knowing that I was probably going to get bit, but not being sure,” Ms Szilagyi told CTV Vancouver News. “But there wasn't really anything I could do about it.”

When they arrived at their final destination of Slovakia the following day, Ms Szilagyi said that both she and her daughter were “absolutely covered” in bites.

Ms Szilagyi said she tried contacting the airline to alert them to the problem and to ensure they were not put on the same plane on the flight home. However, she was unable to get through to a customer service agent, her calls were answered by a recorded message saying the line was busy, and her call was dropped.

She then took to posting photos of their bites on Twitter, tagging British Airways. The airline responded and they heard from a representative a couple days later, she added.

Each bed bug bites 3 times then goes back into hiding. This is just my daughter's calves. That's more than a few bugs. #britishairways pic.twitter.com/2WtAGA8PFd — Heather Szilagyi (@heatherfact) October 12, 2017

According to CTV Vancouver News, British Airways upgraded the family to business class for the flight home, and offered an apology to the family.

"We have been in touch with our customer to apologise and investigate further," a British Airways representative said in a statement. "British Airways operates more than 280,000 flights every year, and reports of bed bugs onboard are extremely rare. Nevertheless, we are vigilant and continually monitor our aircraft."