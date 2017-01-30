Six killed in Quebec mosque shooting, eight wounded - police

QUEBEC: Six people were killed and eight wounded when gunmen opened fire at a Quebec mosque during Sunday night prayers, in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack on Muslims".

Police said two suspects had been arrested, but gave no more details into what prompted the "terrorist attack", saying the investigation had just begun.

Initially, the mosque president said five people were killed in the shooting, and a witness said up to three gunmen had fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre. Police said only two people were involved in the attack.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Writing by Michael Perry; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)