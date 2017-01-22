Car bomb explodes in central Tripoli, near Italian embassy - security official

TRIPOLI: A car bomb exploded late on Saturday close to the recently re-opened Italian embassy in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, but appeared not to have caused casualties, a security official said.

The car exploded behind the Egyptian embassy, which is closed, and about two streets away from the Italian embassy, said the official, who did not want to be named. Explosives were thought to have been planted in the car, he said.

A Reuters reporter at the scene said roads had been cordoned off near the site of the blast, and dozens of security officials and vehicles had been deployed in the area. Some cars parked nearby had been hit, but damage from the blast, which could be heard at least a kilometre away, was limited.

Italy became the first Western country to reopen its embassy in Tripoli earlier this month. Most countries closed their embassies in 2014 and early 2015 after heavy fighting and attacks in the city.

It was not clear who was responsible for the blast.

Tripoli is home to a large number of rival militias, some of which oppose the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) that Italy has strongly supported.

Islamic State is known to have sleeper cells in the Libyan capital, and it has claimed attacks there in the past, including against embassies.

The GNA backed a recent seven-month campaign to oust Islamic State from its former north African stronghold of Sirte, about 450 km (280 miles) east of Tripoli.

Late last year Italy, Libya's former colonial ruler, sent a contingent of troops to western Libya to guard an Italian hospital set up to treat the wounded from the campaign in Sirte.

The re-opening of the Italian embassy drew protests from factions in eastern Libya who oppose the GNA and are aligned with a rival government based there.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by larry King)